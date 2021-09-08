NEW DELHI: Telugu star Pawan Kalyan’s next film Hari Hara Veera Mallu will arrive in theatres on 29 April 2022, the makers have said. The period action-adventure, directed by Krish Jagarlamudi, also features Nidhhi Agerwal and Arjun Rampal.

The film will be dubbed in Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

Having set the bar for big-budget spectacles a few years ago with movies like Baahubali, 2.0, KGF: Chapter 1 and Saaho, Tamil and Telugu industries are prepping a slate of films to draw audiences to theatres in the post pandemic uncertain times.

Made on big budgets of more than Rs200 crore each, these films will be shot in multiple languages, including Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. They will also feature a mix of Bollywood and south Indian faces in order to draw on fan bases cutting across states and geographies.

While Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas also has a second film titled Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, while the second instalment in the KGF franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt along with Kannada star Yash.

To be sure, south Indian language films have taken the lead in locking release dates post the second covid wave. Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chadha is slated for Christmas along with Telugu star Allu Arjun’s multilingual action flick Pushpa, for Diwali Rajinikanth’s Annatthe clashes with Telugu film Ghani, and three major Telugu language star vehicles, including Mahesh Babu’s Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Prabhas’ Radhe Shyam and Pawan Kalyan’s Bheemla Nayak, are scheduled for Sankranthi in January.

