Pawan Kalyan’s new Telugu film to release in April 2022

While Baahubali director SS Rajamouli has Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt star alongside Jr NTR and Ram Charan in his upcoming movie RRR, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan will be seen with Baahubali and Saaho star Prabhas in a film bankrolled by Telugu production house Vyjayanthi Movies. Prabhas also has a second film titled Adipurush with Saif Ali Khan as the antagonist, while the second instalment in the KGF franchise will feature Sanjay Dutt along with Kannada star Yash.