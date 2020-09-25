Pay-per-view model stares at tough road ahead in India

NEW DELHI: After a few sporadic attempts, transaction video-on-demand (TVoD) or the pay-per-view model that allows users to pay for individual offerings instead of an entire content library is all set to make its first big mainstream splash in the Indian market next week.

Zee Plex, the new pay-per-view service launched by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd will premiere two films for the Gandhi Jayanti weekend that would have ordinarily seen big theatrical releases. These include Ishaan Khatter and Ananya Pandey-starrer Khaali Peeli and Tamil film Ka Pae Ranasingam, priced at ₹299 and Rs199 respectively.

The two films will be a testing ground for the model, hugely popular in the US and the UK but which hasn’t garnered much attention in India until now though YouTube and Google offer movies on rent and purchase.

In July, Shemaroo Entertainment had launched a TVoD service called ShemarooMe Box Office that allows multiple viewings of a single film for three days since the purchase is made for Rs. 100.

Direct-To-Home firm Tata Sky had earlier experimented with pay-per-view model under Showcase that allowed Tata Sky subscribers to select a film from a handful of titles available for a price - ₹75-120. The service was later discontinued, probably because of lack of traction.

In the coming week, Zee Plex will launch a pay-per-view service in a country that is still getting used to the idea of digital payments and subscriptions and not really accustomed to paying for one online film at a time. The biggest thing in favour of the TVoD experience, platforms say, is its similarity to the theatrical model of buying one ticket per film.

“While we all love to catch the latest movies at the nearest theatres, we sensed the need for a solution like Zee Plex, which gives the consumers flexibility and convenience, to catch their favourite films in the comfort of their homes, along with friends and family," Shariq Patel, CEO, Zee Studios had said while announcing the launch of the service.

In an earlier interview with Mint, Patel had admitted that even as theatres will eventually bounce back, nobody knows when. “If TVoD takes off (in India), people will definitely try it out. It can be one way of bringing families together," Patel said.

To be sure, the pay-per-view model has a long way to go in India.

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd, said TVoD offerings on TV or Google have existed for years without much success. "India is a country that wants things either for free or in a bundled, catalogued service. This (the TVoD model) is one way to test the market but it isn’t scalable. Plus, it can only be attempted with small-budget films that can afford to take chances," Taurani pointed out.

Hiren Gada, CEO of Shemaroo Entertainment said the response to their two-month old offering has ‘neither been bad nor great’ as of now.

“Subscribing to an entire library is like going for a buffet at a restaurant, you don’t have to make much of a decision. Choosing to pay for one film, on the other hand, is like ordering à la carte, and with the latter, there is often not enough awareness about the individual content or you may just end up procrastinating," Gada said.

He added that while these are early days for TVoD in India, the model could do with more established names coming in, more publicity with top movie critics reviewing these films the way they do for SVoD platforms to help discovery and word-of-mouth and make the offering seem credible. The price point is secondary when it comes to a film the viewer wants to watch, he added.

"The jury is still out (on the success of the model) but more players coming in will definitely expand the market," Gada said.

