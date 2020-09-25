Pay-per-view model stares at tough road ahead in India

Karan Taurani, research analyst at Elara Capital Ltd, said TVoD offerings on TV or Google have existed for years without much success. "India is a country that wants things either for free or in a bundled, catalogued service. This (the TVoD model) is one way to test the market but it isn’t scalable. Plus, it can only be attempted with small-budget films that can afford to take chances," Taurani pointed out.