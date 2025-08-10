Aamir Khan gambles with YouTube release, experts doubt pay-per-view traction
Summary
Sitaare Zameen Par's release on YouTube as pay-per-view is a gamble for Aamir Khan, with expected earnings of ₹25-30 crore compared to a potential ₹125 crore from an OTT deal. The model faces challenges such as low traction and piracy in India.
Aamir Khan’s bold move to release his latest movie Sitaare Zameen Par on YouTube, after a theatrical stint, instead of selling its rights to a streaming platform may not pay off, trade experts cautioned.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story