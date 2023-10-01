Peak TV Is Over. A Different Hollywood Is Coming.

Was the fight worth it for the talent?

There’s no question that five months on the picket line paid off. The terms the Guild secured will make a meaningful difference in members’ lives—no small achievement after months that left many in dire financial straits. Many writers complained about inadequate residuals—the royalty payments from studios and producers for re-use of their work that have been a staple of compensation in the TV world since the 1950s. Foreign streaming residuals—a particular sore spot for writers—will increase 76% for the largest services under the deal. In one example the Guild provided, the writer or writers on an hourlong show produced by Netflix will receive foreign residual payments amounting to a total of $32,830 an episode over three years, from $18,684 under the previous deal.