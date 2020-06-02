FT, Wolf said, had more subscribers than ever before who look to it for reliable information though theirs is a very specific target audience. The British journalist was speaking as part of a panel at Getting Growth Back, an annual session organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) along with Prabhu Chawla, editorial director, The New Indian Express and Aroon Purie, chairman and editor-in-chief, India Today Group. The session titled Words and Bytes- The power of pens and voices in shaping the public narrative was moderated by T.V. Narendran, vice-president, CII and CEO and managing director at Tata Steel Ltd. It was aimed at analysing the role of media organizations in the current context of democratization and polarisation where the fear is many only hear what they want to hear.