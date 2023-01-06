Personality rights order likely to protect celebs1 min read . Updated: 06 Jan 2023, 07:07 PM IST
The Delhi HC order can act as a deterrent against unauthorised use of celebrities’ name in promotional activities such as advertising.
NEW DELHI : An interim order by the Delhi High Court which prevented unlawful use of Amitabh Bachchan’s name, pictures, or voice has set a precedent to protect the reputation of other celebrities, legal experts said.