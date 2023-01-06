Personality rights order likely to protect celebs

Given that merchandising, advertising and other means of promotion through use of celebrity images and traits are one of the most common and effective means of marketing today, it is imperative that personality rights receive their due recognition and protection, said Nishad Nadkarni, partner, Khaitan & Co. “Endorsements are also a significant source of revenues for celebrities. Orders such as these help them protect an important part of their livelihood. This will help reckless and unauthorised usage. Often the image of celebrities is used to scam people, such orders are also therefore in public interest and help in putting a speedy end to such practices," Nadkarni said. As far as challenges go, what would constitute “likeness" could be a grey area. Nadkarni pointed out. “For example, would using a dialogue or an outfit worn by a celebrity constitute a violation of the celebrity’s rights or their likeness or would it be a violation of the rights of the script writer or designer respectively? Another grey area with respect to the scope of personality rights is whether they would survive or extinguish after the life of the celebrity," he said.