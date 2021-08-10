Pinterest needs a status update

In its public-offering filing, Pinterest noted its platform was used by more than half of U.S. millennials, providing hope that a younger audience may come to spend more time on the platform as it matured. But a recent survey of hundreds of Morgan Stanley interns shows there may be an age limit to its appeal. When asked which internet platforms they use most often, just 1% of the interns said Pinterest, even though they were allowed to choose up to three platforms. By comparison, 70% said Instagram and 41% said Snapchat. Even Facebook, which has long lost favor with younger users, garnered 15%.