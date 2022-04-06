Pinterest will remove content deemed as misinformation about climate change
- New policy aims to eliminate misleading content on the social-media platform; ‘It is not additive to a positive inspiring experience,’ company says
Pinterest Inc. is rolling out new guidelines prohibiting posts that it says contains misinformation about climate change, as social-media companies continue to grapple with curbing the spread of false and misleading information.
The social-media platform, where users post anything from photos and links to recipes and home-decor ideas, said Wednesday it will remove content from users or advertisers that it deems as misinformation about the existence or impact of climate change.
Pinterest is aiming to eliminate content that it says misrepresents scientific data, and false or misleading findings about public-safety emergencies including natural disasters.
The new guidelines go into effect Wednesday.
“For years, we’ve been working on our misinformation policy and defining what type of harmful content does not have a place on Pinterest," said Sarah Bromma, Pinterest’s head of policy. “Harmful misinformation does not. It is not additive to a positive inspiring experience on the platform."
Pinterest said it worked with the climate-change experts to develop the policy based on common misinformation themes they’ve seen across media platforms. It will use automated systems and moderators to take action on content that violates the new guidelines, Ms. Bromma said. Pinterest will allow users to flag content that will get reviewed as well, she said.
Pinterest, founded in 2010, first focused on photos when it launched. More recently, the company has been pivoting to a focus on video, commerce and creators. Last year, it was the subject of takeover rumors. PayPal Holdings Inc. had been in talks to buy the company but ultimately backed off of a potential $40-billion-plus takeover after the payments company’s shareholders balked.
The policy change at Pinterest follows a report earlier this week by climate experts tapped by the United Nations that found that countries must make major, rapid shifts away from fossil fuels and to renewable energy to meet the goals in the 2015 Paris agreement. An earlier report found that greenhouse-gas emissions due to human activity may have irreversibly changed the climate in some ways.
Pinterest joins other tech companies that have taken steps to limit the spread of false information on climate change.
Alphabet Inc.’s Google said in October it will no longer allow digital ads bought on its platform to appear next to online content that denies climate change, a ban that will also apply to YouTube. Twitter Inc. launched a program in November that created hubs users can find under various tabs on its messaging platform.
Meta Platforms Inc.’s Facebook also added new guidelines in November that use fact-checking organizations to determine if climate-change content is false. If it is false, Facebook reduces its distribution so fewer people see it and applies warning labels to the posts.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text
