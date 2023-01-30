Piracy continues to hit OTT revenues, subscriber growth

Piracy continues to hit OTT revenues, subscriber growth3 min read . Updated: 31 Jan 2023, 12:01 AM IST
Challenges of piracy have worsened with the growth of the digital medium, despite services taking steps to encrypt and watermark content, said companies and media industry experts.
Video streaming platforms in India are losing 25-30% of overall revenues to piracy, as addressable audiences continue to get access to content without credentials, said companies and media industry experts.
