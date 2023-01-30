Piracy continues to hit OTT revenues, subscriber growth

A report from data research and analytics firm Ampere said movie and TV piracy in India resulted in revenue loss of $2.3 billion in the past year. “There is no denying that piracy has always been a challenge and all OTT platforms bleed heavily. We can try as much as we want but there’s always someone cracking a code and impacting a large chunk of business especially for original shows," Saugata Mukherjee, head of content at SonyLIV., said It is possible for web originals to be pirated within an hour of launch and many shows are watched more on the illegal platforms than on their own service, he added.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}