Home > Industry > Media > Piracy on the rise as viewers lap up movies for free
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Piracy on the rise as viewers lap up movies for free

1 min read . Updated: 11 May 2020, 11:22 PM IST Lata Jha

Online film piracy has increased by 62% in the country in the last week of March, compared to the last week of February, according to MUSO

NEW DELHI\ : Piracy figures are zooming—courtesy a lot of locked down Indians who either cannot afford legal video streaming platforms at home or simply want to consume free content through cheap internet connectivity.

Online film piracy has increased by 62% in the country in the last week of March, compared to the last week of February, according to digital piracy authority MUSO.

And it’s not Indians alone. Figures for other countries are a 41% increase in the US, 43% in the UK, 50% in Spain and 66% in Italy, said MUSO.

“A lot of pirated content is circulated through platforms that people technically use for other features," said Rajkumar Akella, honorary member of the Telugu movie industry anti-piracy chamber.

Akella pointed to messaging and voice services such as Telegram and social networks like Helo, which he said understand the concerns of filmmakers and intellectual property right owners but are also hungry for traffic and do not have adequate protective mechanisms in place.

Given that cinema halls are shut and people are dividing their time between TV, video streaming, and pirated content, 30-40% of the total video consumption is of pirated content, Akella said.

Indians tend to be extremely price conscious but just as minimally security conscious, said a senior executive at a technology solutions firm. “Somehow, we don’t seem to mind that malware attached to some of these sites may eat into our own data and damage our private systems," he said.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

RELATED STORIES
It has never been easier to view content illegally and people have never been more comfortable about doing so (iStockphoto)

India sees big spike in film piracy post covid-19

3 min read . 11 May 2020
Romantic comedy The Lovebirds will be released on Netflix. Photo: Bloomberg

Hollywood shows the way, takes top movies to viewers’ homes

3 min read . 09 May 2020
Romantic comedy The Lovebirds will be released on Netflix. Photo: Bloomberg

Hollywood shows the way, takes top movies to viewers’ homes

3 min read . 09 May 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout