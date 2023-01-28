NEW DELHI: Content production houses Endemol Shine India and Planet Marathi have partnered on a regional production that will be a sports biopic based on the life of Indian long-distance runner Lalita Babar.

Bollywood and Marathi film actor Amruta Khanvilkar has been roped in to play the lead role in the film. This will mark EndemolShine India’s foray into regional cinema. Planet Marathi is known for films like Chandramukhi, Goshta Eka Paithanichi and Pondicherry.

“We are committed to the idea of telling disruptive stories that propel our industry to create a league of its own. The journey of Lalita Babar, which started from Satara, is a proud and epic moment for our Marathi community. It is important to note that though the story has a regional core, it has pan-India and global resonance. We are happy to give the project the scale it deserves in collaboration with Endemol Shine India, who share our sentiments for the film," Akshay Bardapurkar, producer and founder, Planet Marathi said in a statement.

The film produced by Bardapurkar, Rishi Negi, Gaurav Gokhale, Ronita Mitra, is scheduled to release a year from now, on 26 January 2024.

“We at Endemol Shine India are working aggressively to diversify our portfolio in the scripted space. We are moving towards creating a strong foothold with regional content and this Marathi film reinforces our commitment to deliver world class content. It is a compelling story of a contemporary sportsperson, a subject which can inspire more women in sports," Gaurav Gokhale, chief operating officer, Endemol Shine India said in a statement.

The OTT platform owned by Planet Marathi had recorded 500% increase in its subscriber base across the UK, the US, New Zealand, Africa and other countries over the past one year, the company had said in September. Since its inception in August 2021, the platform has seen 550,000 plus installs and over 24 million video plays.