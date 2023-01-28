Planet Marathi and EndemolShine India to make new biopic1 min read . Updated: 28 Jan 2023, 11:39 AM IST
Bollywood and Marathi film actor Amruta Khanvilkar has been roped in to play the lead role in the film. Planet Marathi is known for films like Chandramukhi, Goshta Eka Paithanichi and Pondicherry.
NEW DELHI: Content production houses Endemol Shine India and Planet Marathi have partnered on a regional production that will be a sports biopic based on the life of Indian long-distance runner Lalita Babar.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×