Planet Marathi Group to launch news vertical1 min read 25 Apr 2023, 11:06 AM IST
The objective is to give local Marathi news a much larger platform, the company said in a statement. It will cater to the fast-paced lifestyles of young Indians who enjoy bite-sized, impactful news on developments and current affairs
New Delhi: Planet Marathi Group which owns a video streaming platform and dabbles in film production is set to launch a digital news vertical. The objective is to give local Marathi news a much larger platform, the company said in a statement. It will cater to the fast-paced lifestyles of young Indians who enjoy bite-sized, impactful news on developments and current affairs.
