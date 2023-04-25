New Delhi: Planet Marathi Group which owns a video streaming platform and dabbles in film production is set to launch a digital news vertical. The objective is to give local Marathi news a much larger platform, the company said in a statement. It will cater to the fast-paced lifestyles of young Indians who enjoy bite-sized, impactful news on developments and current affairs.

The digital news vertical has been conceptualised under the leadership of founder Akshay Bardapurkar. “We hope to make Marathi news accessible worldwide and revolutionise the existing news landscape. The audiences are in for a unique experience given the diverse and immersive range of Marathi news content we are prepared to serve. Our commitment to constantly innovate remains stronger than ever and we are confident that our digital news vertical will set a new benchmark in the industry," Akshay Bardapurkar, founder and CEO, of Planet Marathi Group said in a statement.

Planet Marathi Group has also launched Planet Goem, a digital platform for Konkani language entertainment. It is known for films such as Chandramukhi, Gosht Eka Paithanichi, Tamasha Live among others.

The share of regional languages in overall OTT (over-the-top) video content will double from 27% in 2020 to 54% in 2024, as more streaming platforms take to vernacular programming and films, said a recent Ficci EY report. In 2021 alone, 47% of OTT originals and 69% of films released on platforms were not in Hindi.

Taking a cue, OTT platforms such as VOOT, SonyLIV and Disney+ Hotstar, too, are following in the footsteps of global giants Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to acquire films in the four southern languages besides Marathi and Punjabi as they seek to lure subscribers from tier-two and tier-three towns.

Media experts said streaming brands looking for national reach will have to focus on at least eight to nine languages.