Planet Marathi Group to launch news vertical

The digital news vertical has been conceptualised under the leadership of founder Akshay Bardapurkar. “We hope to make Marathi news accessible worldwide and revolutionise the existing news landscape. The audiences are in for a unique experience given the diverse and immersive range of Marathi news content we are prepared to serve. Our commitment to constantly innovate remains stronger than ever and we are confident that our digital news vertical will set a new benchmark in the industry," Akshay Bardapurkar, founder and CEO, of Planet Marathi Group said in a statement.