Planet Marathi plans two films, OTT launch as regional content gains ground

NEW DELHI : Marathi film production house Planet Marathi has scheduled two films for the coming months even as it awaits the launch of its video streaming platform to capitalize on the growing appeal of regional language content in India. The movie titles are Goshta Eka Paithanichi written and directed by Shantanu Ganesh Rode and a content-driven feature film based on Vishwas Patil's novel Chandramukhi.

Meanwhile, Planet Marathi OTT is looking at enabling a ‘first day-first show’ feature, where audiences can purchase tickets to watch Marathi language films online with a one-time fee as the pay-per-view strategy becomes increasingly common in India.

“Planet Marathi is committed to redefining Marathi entertainment. The goal was never to just make films, we always had a broader vision. We wanted to bring grandeur and glamour to Marathi films so that they get their rightful place in the ₹100-crore club. We have always worked on evolving with technology, hence we decided to give Marathi talent a platform to distribute, broadcast, and experience Marathi content through Planet Marathi OTT," founder Akshay Bardapurkar said in a statement.

To be sure, languages such as Marathi are taking advantage of India’s growing appetite for regional content, both in movie theatres and on OTT platforms. According to a report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released last July, 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of 2020. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment compared with 5% in the metros.

Media experts say pockets such as Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh or West Bengal have always watched content in their own language. What has changed now is supply of good content (through streaming platforms) following this demand.

