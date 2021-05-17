Planet Marathi plans two films, OTT launch as regional content gains ground

To be sure, languages such as Marathi are taking advantage of India’s growing appetite for regional content, both in movie theatres and on OTT platforms. According to a report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released last July, 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of 2020. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said they would spend more on entertainment compared with 5% in the metros.

