NEW DELHI: Marathi language over-the-top (OTT) streaming platform Planet Marathi will launch five new original web shows this August. The titles include Sopa Nasata Kaahi, a romantic comedy, Hing Pustak Talwar, a light comedy about a group of friends, Bap Beep Bap, a family drama, crime thriller Jobless and fantasy thriller Parees.

“Planet Marathi strives to bring promising content and meaningful entertainment for every segment of Marathi audience. Our original shows have content that is specifically curated for web series audiences," founder Akshay Bardapurkar said in a statement.

To be sure, as big foreign as well as broadcaster-led streaming services like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and SonyLIV ramp up their regional content slate, a bunch of independent video-on-demand services, many specialising in a specific language, are enrolling subscribers keen to watch content in local tongues.

Regional language over-the-top (OTT) video streaming firms including aha Video, OHO Gujarati, Planet Marathi, Nine Rasa, NeeStream and others offer content in languages like Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and others to not just keep slates robust but often, provide a platform to creators who may not find a voice on mainstream services.

Bardapurkar, a producer himself, said most Marathi films don’t get picked up by OTT platforms for lack of star value adding that bigger players have the financial muscle to pay more for content. “It gives them an advantage and we have to be prepared that filmmakers and actors may ask us for the same," he said. While not looking to compete with the exhaustive libraries of international players, Planet Marathi aims to bring out 24 originals per year, or two per month.

Authenticity and reach is the USP for regional language platforms, believe media experts. Also, they’re a one-stop solution for a specific language and reinstating that is the core strategy to tackle foreign players.

A report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult released last July, said 70% of Indians would access the Internet in their native languages by the end of 2020. It had added that programmes around food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages.

