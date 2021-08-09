Planet Marathi to stream five original web shows this August

Bardapurkar, a producer himself, said most Marathi films don’t get picked up by OTT platforms for lack of star value adding that bigger players have the financial muscle to pay more for content. “It gives them an advantage and we have to be prepared that filmmakers and actors may ask us for the same," he said. While not looking to compete with the exhaustive libraries of international players, Planet Marathi aims to bring out 24 originals per year, or two per month.