PM Modi asked to ban Adipurush, lodge FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir: Here’s what AICWA is demanding2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM IST
The All Indian Cine Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the screening of the movie Adipurush, claiming it defames Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has demanded a ban on the screening of Adipurush. AICWA believes the movie, based on the Ramayana, :"clearly" defames the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and hurts “religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma".
