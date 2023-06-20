The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi , has demanded a ban on the screening of Adipurush. AICWA believes the movie, based on the Ramayana, :"clearly" defames the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and hurts “religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma".

“Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan," it says.

While it does not demand any specific action against the actors of the movie, it says that

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali khan shouldn't have been part of “such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema",

The film portrays Lord Ram and Ravan in a manner that resembles video game characters, with dialogues that have caused offence to Indians both within the country and around the world, says AICWA in the letter. Prabhu Shri Ram, according to the association, holds a divine status for people of all religious backgrounds in India.

All India Cine Workers Association write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, requesting him to "stop screening the movie and immediately order a ban of #Adipurush screening in the theatres and OTT platforms in the future.



In response to this, AICWA has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and take action to prevent the screening of the movie Adipurush in theatres and on OTT platforms in the future. AICWA is also calling for an First Information Report (FIR) to be filed against director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla and producers of the film.

The AICWA believes that the sentiments of Hindus have been deeply hurt by the portrayal and that immediate action is needed to protect the revered image of Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and the devoted Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman. AICWA is seeking to preserve the sacredness and reverence associated with these divine figures.

Om Raut's film Adipurush has faced widespread criticism, protests, and bans, resulting in a considerable decline in its performance at the Box Office. Monday, a crucial day for gauging a film's popularity, saw Adipurush only managing to earn a meagre ₹20 crore in box office collections. Prior to that, the movie managed to earn ₹340 over the weekend.