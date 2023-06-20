comScore
Business News/ Industry / Media/  PM Modi asked to ban Adipurush, lodge FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir: Here’s what AICWA is demanding
Back

PM Modi asked to ban Adipurush, lodge FIR against Om Raut, Manoj Muntashir: Here’s what AICWA is demanding

 2 min read 20 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM IST Sounak Mukhopadhyay

The All Indian Cine Workers Association has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, demanding a ban on the screening of the movie Adipurush, claiming it defames Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, was released on June 16.Premium
Adipurush, starring Prabhas, Saif Ali Khan and Kriti Sanon in lead roles, was released on June 16.

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA), in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has demanded a ban on the screening of Adipurush. AICWA believes the movie, based on the Ramayana, :"clearly" defames the Image of Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman and hurts “religious sentiments of Hindus and Sanatan Dharma".

“Adipurush is a complete disaster of our faith in Shri Ram and Ramayan," it says.

While it does not demand any specific action against the actors of the movie, it says that

Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali khan shouldn't have been part of “such a disgraceful movie ever made in the history of Indian Cinema",

Watch: ‘Om Raut knows nothing about Ramayana’; actor Mukesh Khanna slams Adipurush director, writer Manoj Muntashir

The film portrays Lord Ram and Ravan in a manner that resembles video game characters, with dialogues that have caused offence to Indians both within the country and around the world, says AICWA in the letter. Prabhu Shri Ram, according to the association, holds a divine status for people of all religious backgrounds in India.

In response to this, AICWA has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene and take action to prevent the screening of the movie Adipurush in theatres and on OTT platforms in the future. AICWA is also calling for an First Information Report (FIR) to be filed against director Om Raut, writer Manoj Muntasir Shukla and producers of the film.

The AICWA believes that the sentiments of Hindus have been deeply hurt by the portrayal and that immediate action is needed to protect the revered image of Bhagwan Shri Ram, Maa Sita, and the devoted Ramsevak Bhagwan Hanuman. AICWA is seeking to preserve the sacredness and reverence associated with these divine figures.

Om Raut's film Adipurush has faced widespread criticism, protests, and bans, resulting in a considerable decline in its performance at the Box Office. Monday, a crucial day for gauging a film's popularity, saw Adipurush only managing to earn a meagre 20 crore in box office collections. Prior to that, the movie managed to earn 340 over the weekend.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 20 Jun 2023, 01:08 PM IST
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
userProfile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My Reads Watchlist Feedback Redeem a Gift Card Logout