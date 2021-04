Prime Minister Narendra Modi today congratulated megastar Rajinikanth after it was announced that he will be conferred with the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award for 2019 for his stupendous contribution to the world of Indian cinema.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s @rajinikanth Ji for you. It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him," he tweeted.

Popular across generations, a body of work few can boast of, diverse roles and an endearing personality...that’s Shri @rajinikanth Ji for you.



It is a matter of immense joy that Thalaiva has been conferred with the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. Congratulations to him. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 1, 2021

The news of Rajnikanth's conferment was announced by Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Prakash Javadekar earlier today.

"Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2020 to one of the greatest actors in the history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji," Javadekar tweeted.

Happy to announce #Dadasaheb Phalke award for 2019 to one of the greatest actors in history of Indian cinema Rajnikant ji



His contribution as actor, producer and screenwriter has been iconic



I thank Jury @ashabhosle @SubhashGhai1 @Mohanlal@Shankar_Live #BiswajeetChatterjee pic.twitter.com/b17qv6D6BP — Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) April 1, 2021

The Dadasaheb Phalke, awarded for excellence in cinematic achievement, is the highest honour in film and is awarded by the government. The recipient of the 2018 award was Amitabh Bachchan, Rajinikanth's close friend and co-star from Hum.

The 70-year-old star has featured in Bollywood as well as South Indian films and has a humongous fan following. Rajinikanth was last seen in AR Murugadoss's 'Darbar'.

