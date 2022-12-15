Podcast network aawaz to be available in Dolby Atmos

Podcast network aawaz to be available in Dolby Atmos1 min read . 02:30 PM IST
Podcast network aawaz.com, is now available in Dolby Atmos, audio technology that provides a high-end experience to listeners. aawaz is a spoken-word audio on-demand and podcast network that has been live since January 2019 and offers content across Hindi, English, Marathi, and Urdu languages. It has over 1,700 hours of content across 22 different genres such as humor, entertainment, stories, up skilling, spiritual, and others.
“aawaz.com is an audio-first company, and we are proud to work with Dolby to bring our audio repertoire into the Dolby Atmos fold. The real winners are our millions of listeners who can now enjoy an immersive spatial audio experience. Both teams at Dolby and aawaz worked closely to make this initiative possible and we are even more excited about the possibilities Dolby Atmos unlocks for our listeners," Sreeraman Thiagarajan, chief executive officer, aawaz.com said in a statement.
“Our Hindi original Sulgata Kashmir is the title in Dolby Atmos now available on the Aawaz iOS and Android apps for mobile phones; and subsequently our entire current and future library will be Dolby Atmos enabled," Thiagrajan added.
According to findings from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by multinational professional services network of firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, OTT video, along with Internet advertising, video games and e-sports and music, radio and podcasts are the top four segments expected to see revenue growth in the country over the next four years. Fuelled by the uptake of music streaming brands and people turning to motivational, spiritual, fun and fitness content during the lockdown, India has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US, with 57.6 million monthly listeners, the report said.