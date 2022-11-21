Podcast network Luminary launches in India1 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 03:42 PM IST
Luminary plans to address the content and business models in India by leading the country’s untapped paid-subscription audio listening base.
Subscription-based podcast and audio entertainment network Luminary has launched in India, with a content slate for global South Asians. The network is launching two new shows, Konkona Sen Sharma-hosted Barefoot Boys based on India’s soccer win against the British in 1911, and How I Masaba helmed by fashion designer Masaba Gupta in conversation with women on business, art, culture and more.