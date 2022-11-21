Subscription-based podcast and audio entertainment network Luminary has launched in India, with a content slate for global South Asians. The network is launching two new shows, Konkona Sen Sharma-hosted Barefoot Boys based on India’s soccer win against the British in 1911, and How I Masaba helmed by fashion designer Masaba Gupta in conversation with women on business, art, culture and more.

The network arrives in India with a focused goal of creating a podcast listening experience, serving as a cultural label for the voices of India, it said in a statement. It will develop and curate localized stories with a global appeal. Luminary plans to address the content and business models in India by leading the country’s untapped paid-subscription audio listening base, it said.

“India is an important growth market for podcasting, storytelling, and Luminary. Our shows truly blur the lines between podcast and art, and we’re excited to bring this unique approach into one of the world’s most rich and dynamic cultures. There are endless stories to uncover in India, and we look forward to telling them through a premium, subscription-based model that entertains and elevates," Rishi Malhotra, Luminary chief executive officer, said in a statement.

According to findings from the Media and Entertainment Outlook 2020, a report by multinational professional services network of firms, PricewaterhouseCoopers or PwC, OTT video, along with Internet advertising, video games and e-sports and music, radio and podcasts are the top four segments expected to see revenue growth in the country over the next four years. Fuelled by the uptake of music streaming brands and people turning to motivational, spiritual, fun and fitness content during the lockdown, India has emerged as the third-largest podcast listening market in the world after China and the US, with 57.6 million monthly listeners, the report said.