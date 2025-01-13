Industry
India's podcast industry explodes with video, but faces monetization hurdles
SummaryMost podcasts are now also available along with video, and can be streamed on YouTube, which has created a new audience base. But while viewing instead of just listening has made it easier to get sponsorships, the rise in production costs means profitable monetization remains a challenge.
India’s audio-only podcast industry, which saw a surge during the covid-19 lockdowns but failed to sustain the momentum after the pandemic ended, has discovered new growth opportunities with visual elements being added to the shows.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more