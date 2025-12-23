India’s podcasting paradox: rapid listener growth fails to yield ad bounty as YouTube takes over
Summary
Podcasting in India is growing, with 177 mn monthly listeners in 2024, projected to reach 267 mn by 2029. Despite this growth, ad revenue remains low, and discovery challenges persist, especially for non-celebrity podcasts. YouTube's rise as a platform is influencing podcast consumption habits.
Podcasts are increasingly popular in India, but their advertising revenue remains modest.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story