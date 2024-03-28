Political films lose steam at the box office
Summary
- Trade experts said the genre is heading for an overkill as filmmakers are trying to cash in on nationalist and majoritarian sentiments without any merit in storytelling.
NEW DELHI : Movie makers who hoped to ride the sentiments that propelled The Kashmir Files and The Kerala Story to success have had a rude awakening. A bunch of films heavy on political messaging released ahead of the general election have failed at the box office, including Bastar-The Naxal Story, The Vaccine War, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, and Main Atal Hoon.