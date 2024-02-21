Politics meets podcasts in influencer universe
Political leaders are engaging with popular podcasters and influencers to connect with younger, digital-savvy audiences ahead of the general elections. This strategic shift aims to broaden reach, add authenticity, and enhance engagement through social media and influencer collaborations.
Hoardings, pamphlets and street speeches are so yesterday. Political parties are now tapping popular podcasters and influencers to get their message across as general elections loom, seeking out younger Indians who have grown up with smartphones and wireless internet.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message