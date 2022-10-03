Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Day 3: Mani Ratnam's film earns 230 cr worldwide

Ponniyin Selvan I: The film stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mani Ratnam’s new directorial Ponniyin Selvan I is going strong at the box office with the three-day gross collection of the film crossing ₹230 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the day 3 worldwide box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan on his official Twitter handle.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mani Ratnam’s new directorial Ponniyin Selvan I is going strong at the box office with the three-day gross collection of the film crossing ₹230 crore worldwide. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala revealed the day 3 worldwide box office collection of Ponniyin Selvan on his official Twitter handle.
“For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office..," Ramesh Bala tweeted.
“For the 3-day opening weekend, #PS1 has grossed more than ₹ 230 Crs+ at the WW Box office..," Ramesh Bala tweeted.
The film has been released in theatres across the world in five languages---Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The film has been released in theatres across the world in five languages---Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The film stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.
The film stars an ensemble cast of Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman and R. Parthiban.
It has been directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.
It has been directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.
IMAX Corporation and film studio Lyca Productions have also partnered to bring director Mani Ratnam’s new film Ponniyin Selvan I to IMAX screens in September, making it the first Tamil film to debut in IMAX.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
IMAX Corporation and film studio Lyca Productions have also partnered to bring director Mani Ratnam’s new film Ponniyin Selvan I to IMAX screens in September, making it the first Tamil film to debut in IMAX.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mani Ratnam who started his career with Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, entered Tamil cinema with Pagal Nilavu (1985) starring Murali and Revathi in lead roles and Idaya Kovil, a romantic drama.
Mani Ratnam who started his career with Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, entered Tamil cinema with Pagal Nilavu (1985) starring Murali and Revathi in lead roles and Idaya Kovil, a romantic drama.
In 1986, Ratnam directed Tamil romantic drama Mouna Ragam, starring Revathi and Mohan which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil that year and followed it with Nayakan starring Kamal Haasan in 1987, inspired by the 1972 American crime film, The Godfather, a huge box office success that brought him national recognition.
In 1986, Ratnam directed Tamil romantic drama Mouna Ragam, starring Revathi and Mohan which won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil that year and followed it with Nayakan starring Kamal Haasan in 1987, inspired by the 1972 American crime film, The Godfather, a huge box office success that brought him national recognition.
His other films over the years include Agni Natchathiram in 1988 that deals with the story of step-brothers played by Prabhu and Karthik, Telugu movie Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar, Anjali (1990) starring Raghuvaran and Revathy, India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category that year, Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, Roja, a romantic film starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, black comedy Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay starring Swamy and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se.. starring Shahrukh Khan and Koirala, Guru, a biographical film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani and crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, among others.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His other films over the years include Agni Natchathiram in 1988 that deals with the story of step-brothers played by Prabhu and Karthik, Telugu movie Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar, Anjali (1990) starring Raghuvaran and Revathy, India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category that year, Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, Roja, a romantic film starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, black comedy Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay starring Swamy and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se.. starring Shahrukh Khan and Koirala, Guru, a biographical film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani and crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, among others.