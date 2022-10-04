Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Day 4: Cinematic marvel earns 250 cr worldwide

The first part of Mani Ratnam's cinematic adaptation of Kalki R. Krishnamurthi’s epic Tamil novel 'Ponniyin Selvan' has crossed box office Day 4 collection of ₹250 crores worldwide
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Ponniyin Selvan-1, a recent film directed by Mani Ratnam, is doing well at the box office, with a four-day global gross of more than ₹250 crores. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared Ponniyin Selvan's 4-day global box office haul, on his official Twitter account.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Ponniyin Selvan-1, a recent film directed by Mani Ratnam, is doing well at the box office, with a four-day global gross of more than ₹250 crores. Trade analyst Ramesh Bala shared Ponniyin Selvan's 4-day global box office haul, on his official Twitter account.
“In 4 days, #PS1 has crossed ₹250 Crs gross at the WW Box office.." Ramesh Bala tweeted.
“In 4 days, #PS1 has crossed ₹250 Crs gross at the WW Box office.." Ramesh Bala tweeted.
Bala also tweeted, “Ponniyin Selvan-1 is the first Pan-tamil Diaspora Global Blockbuster"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Bala also tweeted, “Ponniyin Selvan-1 is the first Pan-tamil Diaspora Global Blockbuster"
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
His tweet read, "Thank God! There are enough number of Tamils living in 80 to 100 countries around the 🌎, who are watching #PS1 and making it a Blockbuster despite the big budget involved"
His tweet read, "Thank God! There are enough number of Tamils living in 80 to 100 countries around the 🌎, who are watching #PS1 and making it a Blockbuster despite the big budget involved"
The film has been released in theatres across the world in five languages---Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
The film has been released in theatres across the world in five languages---Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada.
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban are among the cast members of the movie.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Trisha, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, R. Sarathkumar, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Rahman, and R. Parthiban are among the cast members of the movie.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It has been directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.
It has been directed by Mani Ratnam and produced by him along with Subaskaran of Lyca Productions. It is the first of two cinematic parts based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel Ponniyin Selvan.
Ponniyin Selvan-1 is just another feather in Mani Ratnam's hat
Mani Ratnam, whose career began with the Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, made his debut in Tamil cinema with the 1985 films Pagal Nilavu, which starred Murali and Revathi in the lead roles, and the romantic drama Idaya Kovil.
Ponniyin Selvan-1 is just another feather in Mani Ratnam's hat
Mani Ratnam, whose career began with the Kannada film Pallavi Anu Pallavi, made his debut in Tamil cinema with the 1985 films Pagal Nilavu, which starred Murali and Revathi in the lead roles, and the romantic drama Idaya Kovil.
In 1986, Ratnam directed the Tamil romantic drama Mouna Ragam, starring Revathi and Mohan, which took home the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil that year.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
In 1986, Ratnam directed the Tamil romantic drama Mouna Ragam, starring Revathi and Mohan, which took home the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Tamil that year.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In 1987, Mani Ratnam directed Nayakan, starring Kamal Haasan, which was heavily influenced by the 1972 American crime drama The Godfather. This film was a huge box office hit and helped Ratnam gain national recognition.
In 1987, Mani Ratnam directed Nayakan, starring Kamal Haasan, which was heavily influenced by the 1972 American crime drama The Godfather. This film was a huge box office hit and helped Ratnam gain national recognition.
His movie, Anjali (1990) starring Raghuvaran and Revathy, was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category that year.
His movie, Anjali (1990) starring Raghuvaran and Revathy, was India’s official entry to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category that year.
Roja (1992), a romantic film by Mani Ratnam starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, was a huge cinematic and musical success. The film won three National Film Awards, including Best Film on National Integration, catapulting Ratnam to national acclaim.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Roja (1992), a romantic film by Mani Ratnam starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo, was a huge cinematic and musical success. The film won three National Film Awards, including Best Film on National Integration, catapulting Ratnam to national acclaim.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
His another masterpiece was Guru (2007), a biographical film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani.
His another masterpiece was Guru (2007), a biographical film based on the life of Dhirubhai Ambani.
His other films over the years include Agni Natchathiram in 1988 that deals with the story of step-brothers played by Prabhu and Karthik, Telugu movie Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar, Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, black comedy Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay starring Swamy and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se.. starring Shahrukh Khan and Koirala, and crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, among others.
His other films over the years include Agni Natchathiram in 1988 that deals with the story of step-brothers played by Prabhu and Karthik, Telugu movie Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar, Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, black comedy Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay starring Swamy and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se.. starring Shahrukh Khan and Koirala, and crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, among others.