Ponniyin Selvan I Box Office Day 4: Cinematic marvel earns 250 cr worldwide

His other films over the years include Agni Natchathiram in 1988 that deals with the story of step-brothers played by Prabhu and Karthik, Telugu movie Geethanjali starring Nagarjuna and Girija Shettar, Thalapathi (1991), starring Rajinikanth and Mammootty, black comedy Thiruda Thiruda (1993), Bombay starring Swamy and Manisha Koirala, Dil Se.. starring Shahrukh Khan and Koirala, and crime thriller Chekka Chivantha Vaanam, among others.