Pooja Entertainment starts work on new movie, music slate after ‘Bellbottom’

The big impact of the pandemic, Bhagnani said, is that going forward, film-makers and studios will be very clear on films that are made for a theatrical release and require the costs attached and the ones that would work better as direct-to-digital releases. “While shooting for Bellbottom late last year, we thought things would be completely normal by the time we are ready for release this year," Bhagnani said, admitting that with no night shows, states such as Maharashtra still shut and 50% seating occupancies, the film business is only running at 17-18% of normal times. “We’re not looking at (box office) numbers right now but are happy to have paved the way for more films to arrive in cinemas," he said.