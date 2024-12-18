Industry
Poonawala-Dharma Productions deal: Why Bollywood studios are wooing non-film suitors
Lata Jha 10 min read 18 Dec 2024, 06:22 PM IST
Summary
- Despite India being the largest film producing nation in the world, Bollywood has failed to live up to its potential because it has been deemed to be unsafe for investments. But that could change now, with production houses wooing strategic investors. Will their efforts have a happy ending?
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Adar Poonawalla is a man who dons many hats. He is equally at home posing next to vaccines for dangerous diseases as he is next to prize horses, sports cars, or celebrities. But outside of partying hard with Bollywood stars, he hasn’t really had anything to do with the film business. That changed late in October, when the Serum Institute of India CEO announced he had purchased a 50% stake in veteran Bollywood filmmaker Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions, known for hits such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, for ₹1,000 crore.
Catch all the Industry News, Banking News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less