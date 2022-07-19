Popular actors double fees as viewership on streaming sites surges3 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 12:45 AM IST
Some of the biggest names headlining web series can make up to ₹10-15 cr per season while the next rung makes ₹5-8 crore
NEW DELHI : Surging viewership of streaming platforms during the two years of the pandemic helped double the income of actors playing big roles in web shows and take up the wage bills to 50% of production costs at streaming services from less than 10% pre-pandemic, industry experts said.