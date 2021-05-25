Popular Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan announces new film ‘Salute’

Son of veteran actor Mammootty, Salmaan first appeared in Srinath Rajendran's Second Show (2012) that saw him make his debut with a bunch of other newcomers. It was followed by Anwar Rasheed's Ustad Hotel (2012), which received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and was a major success at the box office.

