Post-covid cinema lies beyond Bollywood

According to a report by Recogn, the market research division of digital marketing agency WATConsult, 70% of Indians will access the internet in their native languages by the end of this year. It adds that programmes on topics like food, entertainment and education are always deemed better in local languages. An EY survey said that 21% of the respondents in non-metros said that they would spend more on entertainment as compared to 5% in the metros. The writing on the wall is clear—the next phase of growth for the entertainment business in India, and particularly for streaming services, will come from regional languages and small towns and the non-Hindi film industries that have, for long, remained on the fringes of Bollywood.