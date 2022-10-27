Post-pandemic box office recovery flops in smaller towns2 min read . Updated: 27 Oct 2022, 12:27 AM IST
NEW DELHI : The post-pandemic box-office recovery hasn’t been as robust in India’s smaller towns as it has in big cities despite a handful of hits like Brahmastra, RRR and Gangubai Kathiawadi. Trade experts and theatre owners say these films touted to have managed significant revenues, benefited from high ticket prices in multiplexes, failing to find an audience in tier-two and tier-three cities. On the other hand, small towns continue to be deprived of commercial mass-market fare, with Bollywood’s most recent star vehicles, Vikram Vedha and Doctor G, failing. In fact, many single-screen owners say distributors are either refusing to supply them with films, denting their business further or killing their chances of playing multiple titles together by asking for maximum shows for their own film.