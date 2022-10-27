Post-pandemic box office recovery flops in smaller towns

Hindi filmmakers have stopped making movies for families in small towns, said Pranav Garg, the managing director of Maya Palace, a two-screen cinema in Muzaffarnagar. “We’re constantly getting queries for films to which people can bring their families, and we have little to offer them. Plus, everything is available on OTT within a few weeks of theatrical release at nominal rates when prices for films like Brahmastra, which also had a 3D version, were no less than ₹200," Garg added. While audiences have begun to look forward to dubbed south Indian films lately, most were disappointed by the Hindi version of Mani Ratnam’s historical drama Ponniyin Selvan-1 that only made ₹22 crore in the northern belt on its late September release. Garg said even a film like Brahmastra benefited from the traction in urban multiplexes, and unlike Baahubali, another film with fantasy elements, there was no emotional connection for viewers in small towns.