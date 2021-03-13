Prabhas’ ‘Adipurush’ onboards Bollywood names

“Everyone has realised post the pandemic that the big screen experience matters a lot," film trade and exhibition expert Girish Johar said in an earlier interview to Mint. Be it Baahubali, Saaho or Hollywood spectacles like Avengers: Endgame, audiences know that the thrill of watching a big-ticket, larger-than-life experience is unmatched, even though OTT (over-the-top) streaming platforms have thrown up compelling content consistently. Further, filmmakers and studios in the south have caught on to the formula of adding a big north Indian star to their cast, like an Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth in 2.0 and releasing the movie in multiple languages, Johar pointed out.