Prabhas announces new film with T-Series

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

NEW DELHI: Baahubali star Prabhas has announced a new film titled Spirit that will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages. Vanga, and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga are also co-producers on the film under their banner Bhadrakali Pictures. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

NEW DELHI: Baahubali star Prabhas has announced a new film titled Spirit that will be co-produced by Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga of Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh fame. The film will be released in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Japanese, Chinese and Korean languages. Vanga, and his brother Pranay Reddy Vanga are also co-producers on the film under their banner Bhadrakali Pictures.

While Prabhas has already collaborated with T-Series on movies like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, the last of which are currently in production, Vanga’s Bollywood debut Kabir Singh was backed by the same company and he is now helming a film called Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor for them. {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

While Prabhas has already collaborated with T-Series on movies like Saaho, Radhe Shyam and Adipurush, the last of which are currently in production, Vanga’s Bollywood debut Kabir Singh was backed by the same company and he is now helming a film called Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor for them. Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

“This is my 25th film and there is no better way to celebrate it. Spirit has a great feel to the story and it'll be a special film for my fans too," Prabhas said in a statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The film exhibition business is expected to make a full recovery only in 2022, when a series of big-budget movies are lined up for release. That’s despite a healthy pipeline of Bollywood movies set to hit the theatres later this year.

2022 will see big star vehicles, including Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Pathan, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s long delayed Brahmastra, and Fighter starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone.

With budgets of ₹100 crore to ₹200 crore, trade experts say the films will play an important role in prodding audiences to see the value of big-screen experience and producers will have enough time to get over the few bumps expected in 2021. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}