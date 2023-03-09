Prabhas, Deepika Padukone’s film to release on 12 January1 min read . Updated: 09 Mar 2023, 10:52 AM IST
The south Indian film industry, that has long set the bar for big-budget spectacles with movies like Baahubali, 2.0, KGF: Chapter 1 and RRR, is prepping a slate of exciting films to draw audiences to theatres post pandemic.
The new multilingual film, currently untitled, starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan, will release in cinemas on 12 January, 2024. The film has been directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×