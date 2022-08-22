Prabhas’ new film ‘Salaar’ to release on 28 September, 20231 min read . Updated: 22 Aug 2022, 12:50 PM IST
The action thriller will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter at the box office.
Actor Prabhas’ new film Salaar to be directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, will release in cinemas on 28 September, 2023. The action thriller will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter at the box office.