Actor Prabhas’ new film Salaar to be directed by KGF filmmaker Prashanth Neel, will release in cinemas on 28 September, 2023. The action thriller will clash with Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone-starrer Fighter at the box office.

Prabhas started his movie career with action drama Eeswar in 2002 after which he played the lead in action film Raghavendra in 2003. In 2005, he appeared in director SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi, which enjoyed a 100-day run in several centres. Over the years, he has been seen in action comedy Bujjigadu and romantic comedies Darling and Mr. Perfect. His breakthrough happened with Rajamouli’s period war epic Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date, bringing south Indian cinema to the fore and starting the trend of dubbed versions doing great business in Hindi markets. Prabhas reprised his role in its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), which became the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs. 1,000 crore in all languages in just ten days, and is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.

The success of Baahubali has ensured significant opportunities for Prabhas in Telugu, Tamil and Hindi languages. In 2019, he starred in Sujeeth-directed action thriller Saaho. After the pandemic, he was seen in period romantic film Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar which received mixed reviews. Apart from Salaar, he is slated to be seen in Adipurush, an adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana helmed by director Om Raut and co-starring Saif Ali Khan. He has also started filming for Nag Ashwin’s untitled science fiction film, where he stars alongside Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan. He will also be seen in Spirit, to be directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, best known for romantic drama Arjun Reddy.