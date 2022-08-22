Prabhas’ new film ‘Salaar’ to release on 28 September, 2023

Prabhas started his movie career with action drama Eeswar in 2002 after which he played the lead in action film Raghavendra in 2003. In 2005, he appeared in director SS Rajamouli’s Chatrapathi, which enjoyed a 100-day run in several centres. Over the years, he has been seen in action comedy Bujjigadu and romantic comedies Darling and Mr. Perfect. His breakthrough happened with Rajamouli’s period war epic Baahubali: The Beginning in 2015 which is the fourth-highest-grossing Indian film to date, bringing south Indian cinema to the fore and starting the trend of dubbed versions doing great business in Hindi markets. Prabhas reprised his role in its sequel, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (2017), which became the first Indian film ever to gross over Rs. 1,000 crore in all languages in just ten days, and is the second highest-grossing Indian film to date.