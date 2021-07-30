Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' release date out. Details here

Prabhas' 'Radhe Shyam' release date out. Details here1 min read . 01:58 PM IST
- Prabhas wrote, 'Can't wait to watch my romantic saga, 'Radhe Shyam', which has a brand new release date -- 14th January, 2022 worldwide'
Prabhas' most anticipated multi-lingual film'Radhye Shyam' has finally got a release date. It will arrive in theatres worldwide on January 14 next year on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti.
Prabhas took to Instagram to share the update with his fans on Friday
"Can't wait to watch my romantic saga, 'Radhe Shyam', which has a brand new release date -- 14th January, 2022 worldwide," he wrote.
Along with it, Prabhas shared a new poster of the film, wherein he can be seen all decked up while walking on the streets of Europe.