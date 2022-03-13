NEW DELHI : The Hindi version of Baahubali star Prabhas’ latest film Radhe Shyam has not lived up to expectations, having made only around ₹9 crore within the first two days, according to trade website Box Office India. The romantic drama is being looked upon as a dubbed film in Hindi-speaking circuits, reducing appeal, the website said, and while there is no face value for multiplex audiences, the genre does not offer anything new for mass-market viewers in small towns either.

“Despite the success of Baahubali and Saaho, the hero of the film Prabhas is not a star across the Hindi circuits. But if this were an action film made in a way that it appealed to the audience, then there were better possibilities as the genre, attempted on a grand scale can bring in an opening like Saaho. A recognized female lead for Hindi circuits can also help to make the film look more familiar," Box Office India said about the film that also features Pooja Hegde.

The film, however, did better in Prabhas’ home territory with Telugu-speaking states grossing ₹37 crore on the first day, according to trade website Andhra Box Office.

To be sure, the lukewarm response to Radhe Shyam in north India follows the trend of dubbed southern language films bringing lesser returns in the Hindi heartland over the past few weeks with three big films, Khiladi (Telugu), Bheemla Nayak (Telugu) and Valimai (Tamil) managing negligible buzz in north India.

Trade experts said southern films need aggressive promotions and marketing as bigger Hindi films see a resurgence beginning with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. None of the southern films released over the past month could replicate the success of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa: The Rise-Part One that had hit screens before the third covid wave.

