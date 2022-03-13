Prabhas’ ‘Radhe’ Shyam’ starts on a dull note at the box office

“Despite the success of Baahubali and Saaho, the hero of the film Prabhas is not a star across the Hindi circuits. But if this were an action film made in a way that it appealed to the audience, then there were better possibilities as the genre, attempted on a grand scale can bring in an opening like Saaho. A recognized female lead for Hindi circuits can also help to make the film look more familiar," Box Office India said about the film that also features Pooja Hegde.