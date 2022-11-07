Prabhas starrer ‘Adipurush’ delayed by five months, gets a new release date

Filmmaker Om Raut today announced the release of his upcoming film "Adipurush" has been postponed till June 16, 2023, as its team needs time to present a "complete visual experience" to the viewers. The movie, featuring "Baahubali" star Prabhas in the title role of Lord Ram, was earlier set for release on January 12, 2023.
The news comes a month after the first teaser of the big-budget movie was heavily criticised on social media for the quality of visual effects as well as its depiction of Hindu deities.
"'Adipurush' is not a film, but a representation of our devotion to Prabhu Shri Ram and commitment towards our sanskriti and history.
"In order to give a complete visual experience to the viewers, we need to give more time to the teams working on the film. 'Adipurush' will now release on June 16th, 2023," Raut said in a statement posted on Twitter.
“Adipurush" is Raut’s follow-up project to his 2020 blockbuster movie “Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior", which recently won the National Award for Best Popular Film.
'Adipurush' the mega Indian film produced by T Series and Retrophiles, directed by Om Raut is a visual extravaganza which was slated to release on January 12, 2023. Now it will hit the theatres on June 16, 2023.
The film stars Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film is based on the Indian Epic Ramayana. Prabhas plays Lord Ram while Saif stars as the antagonist Lankesh in the movie.
The film has been mired in controversy ever since its teaser was unveiled. The teaser courted major backlash over the looks of Saif's fierce Ravana who is shown sporting a beard and a buzz cut. Many people across the country slammed the makers for allegedly hurting their religious sentiments. In fact, a Hindu seers body, Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, has sought the formation of a Sanatan Censor Board alleging improper depiction of Hindu Gods and Goddesses in Bollywood movies.
Also, recently, a plea seeking a stay order on the film release has been moved in a Delhi court. The plea alleged that Adipurush portrayed Lord Rama and Hanuman in an unwarranted and inaccurate way as they wear leather straps. The plea has been moved by advocate Raj Gaurav against producers Bhushan Kumar and Om Raut.
