Prabhas starrer Salaar postponed due to ‘unforseen circumstances’, makers say ‘commited to delivering…’1 min read 13 Sep 2023, 02:18 PM IST
Prabhas' highly anticipated film Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire postponed, new release date to be announced later.
The much-awaited Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has been postponed from its earlier announced release date of September 28. Production house Hombale Films officially announced the postponement of the action-packed film on Wednesday, noting that they are "committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience".