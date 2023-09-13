The much-awaited Prabhas starrer Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire has been postponed from its earlier announced release date of September 28. Production house Hombale Films officially announced the postponement of the action-packed film on Wednesday, noting that they are "committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience".

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the makers of Salaar officially informed that the release of Prabhas's latest film has been postponed due to ‘unforseen circumstances’ and will not be releasing on September 28.

"We deeply appreciate your unwavering support for #Salaar. With consideration, we must delay the original September 28 release due to unforeseen circumstances.

Please understand this decision is made with care, as we're committed to delivering an exceptional cinematic experience. Our team is working tirelessly to meet the highest standards."

“The new release date will be revealed in due course. Stay with us as we make the final touches on #SalaarCeaseFire and thank you for being a part of this incredible journey" the makers added.

Salaar Cast:

Directed by Prashanth Neel of KGF fame and produced by Vijay Kiragandur, the film features superstar Prabhas in the lead role alongside talented actors Prithviraj Sukumaran and Shruti Haasan. Alongside the lead trio, the film boasts a talented ensemble cast including Jagapathi Babu, Easwari Rao and Sriya Reddy, who are expected to deliver impactful performances.

LiveMint earlier reported that the film has been shot across various locations including India, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, is set to be an exhilarating mass action and adventure experience. With a budget of approximately ₹200 crore, the production team has invested heavily in visual effects, enlisting the services of a foreign studio to ensure top-notch quality.

Salaar Part 1 - Ceasefire will be presented in multiple languages, including Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil and Hindi.