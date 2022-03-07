Prabhas’ superhero film ‘Adipurush’ to release in January 2023

To be sure, a clutch of mythological films is on the cards for Bollywood in the coming months. Akshay Kumar has unveiled his plan to work in a movie called Ram Setu that he said would be an attempt to ‘keep alive the ideals of Ram in the consciousness of all Bharatiyas by building a bridge (setu) that will connect generations to come.’ Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani also has a film coming up titled Ayodhya Ki Katha based on Lord Ram. These mythological tales have transcended generations in their appeal, said filmmakers. Bollywood’s intent to tap into the wider cultural, nationalist sentiment brewing in India has been evident for a while now. Former censor board chief Nihalani had announced his film a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Ayodhya in August 2020 to lay the foundation stone of the Ram temple.