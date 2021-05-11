NEW DELHI : Southern film studios UV Creations and T-Series, which are together producing Radhe Shyam, have decided to donate their film set property such as custom beds, stretchers, personal protective equipment, medical equipment stands and oxygen cylinders to a local hospital in Hyderabad in light of rising coronavirus cases.

Directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, Radhe Shyam is being shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi and star Prabhas.

To be sure, several film production houses and stars are trying to do their bit for the ongoing covid crisis. Last week, Yash Raj Films announced a relief scheme under the "Yash Chopra Saathi Initiative", named after the founder film-maker, to help daily wage workers employed on movie sets. This would include ration kits to families of four and Rs5,000 to accounts of women, and senior citizens.

Media and entertainment conglomerate Star India, too, has pledged financial support of Rs50 crore towards the ongoing covid-19 relief efforts in India. The sum will be utilized to aid relief efforts and towards the procurement of critical healthcare equipment, including oxygen concentrators, BiPAP, and ventilators, along with setting up oxygen plants across hospitals, the company said in a statement last week. Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEE), along with actor Salman Khan’s production house Salman Khan Films (SKF), has pledged to use the revenues generated from their upcoming Eid release Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai to provide support towards covid relief work across the nation.

After being called out for vulgar display of wealth and privilege even as the world around them suffered, film stars are increasingly engaging with fans and social media followers to amplify covid-19 messaging, calls for medicines, oxygen, hospital beds and other help. While Alia Bhatt has partnered journalist Faye D'Souza to put out information, Bhumi Pednekar and Taapsee Pannu are coordinating help on Twitter. Excel Entertainment owned by Farhan Akhtar, meanwhile, has opened its direct messages on Twitter out to the public.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.